LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- University of Louisville senior linebacker C.J. Avery has let his play do the talking in the past. But now, he’s allowed to speak for himself off the field---and for money. Avery is one of hundreds of college athletes who are taking advantage of the name, image and likeness (NIL) rules that went into effect in July.
Avery says his main focus is football, however, not the off-the-field prospects right now.
“I’ve had one deal with Bojangles and it went really well,” Avery said. “(I’m) just keeping the main thing the main thing. If you’re balling out on the football field, everything else will fall in line for you.”
Avery signed with Rocketeer Sports, a Louisville agency headed up by marketer Joey Wagner. Wagner created the agency to deal specifically with college athletes and NIL deals.
“Our job is to act like a manager to help them be successful and set them up for success. That’s the type of people we’ve built around on our team. (We) kind of treat them like a professional athlete while they’re in college, because when they go pro, they’re going to have to build that team around them that keeps them from going broke or making mistakes or doing the right thing,” Wagner said.
Some collegiate coaches, like Bellarmine basketball head coach Scott Davenport, are supportive of the NIL deals, but worry it could get out of control.
“What my biggest concern is, if these numbers become astronomical?,” Davenport said. “What happens to a rising senior in high school who maybe commits during his junior year in high school and now does he afford these opportunities? I’m just worried there’s a lot more questions right now than there are answers.”
There’s a good chance many questions like that will be asked and answered as the NIL rules evolve over time. It’s a bit like the Wild West now, and agencies like Rocketeer Sports are aiming to help athletes navigate through it all.
“It’s a new world for them but they still have to do the right thing as far as the compliance and the rules to stay eligible. The one thing we don’t want to happen is for these kids is to start taking money or endorsements or sponsorships and they don’t do the right thing and they become ineligible,” Wagner said.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.