LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Only a limited number of spectators will be allowed to watch K-12 sports and other events in Clark County, Indiana, due to an increase in COVID-19 cases.
Starting Thursday, all extracurricular activities will be restricted to staff, players, parents and immediate family members or "household members" of student athletes, according to a news release from the Clark County Health Department.
"Virus transmission rates over the last 2 weeks have been steadily rising and is correlated with increased hospitalizations and fatalities associated with COVID-19," health officials said in the news release.
"Using facts and data collected from the Indiana State Department of Health and internal analysis of school quarantines and staffing we believe an intervention is necessary to protect the public health and wellbeing of all who live and work in Clark County."
The restriction will be in place until Nov. 11.
