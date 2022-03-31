LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- El Ellis, a 6-3 guard from Durham, N.C., who transferred to the University of Louisville from junior college last season, says he'll stay with the program and first-year Coach Kenny Payne instead of exploring the transfer portal.
Ellis was third on the team in scoring (8.7 points per game) and third in total assists (51). He was one of only three players to play in all 32 games.
He made his announcement via social media on Thursday.
Ellis gave the Cardinals a new dimension, with his ability to create his own shot and get to the rim. He was a bit turnover prone, but when he wasn't, he was among the team's more dangerous offensive players.
Card Nation My Loyalty Run’s Deep❤️ pic.twitter.com/08PsWSqh4u— 𝓔𝓵 𝓑𝓸𝓸𝓰𝓲𝓮 (@elellis3) March 31, 2022
He had 22 points in a loss at Michigan State, and a season-high 25 in a losing effort at home against North Carolina. He also scored 18 in a loss to Duke.
His announcement comes one day after big man Sydney Curry said he would be staying with the program.
Samuell Williamson announced that he will enter the transfer portal, as did Gabe Wiznitzer.
