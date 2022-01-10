LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The legal fight for the 2021 Kentucky Derby -- and access to the race in 2022 -- is in the starting gate, and the call has gone out: "Lawyers up."
Attorneys for Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert have made it known that they are drafting a complaint to obtain an injunction to force Churchill Downs to allow Baffert's colts to run in the Kentucky Derby this May. Churchill Downs, in a public statement and in statements by CEO Bill Carstanjen, who spoke with The New York Times, have said in essence, "We're not budging."
In a story published Monday, The Times reported the existence and some of the substance of the draft complaint, which Baffert's attorneys say has been shared to spark conversation in the hopes of avoiding litigation. They claim Baffert was denied due process by the Louisville track, and its decision to ban him from its tracks is not lawful.
In a statement released Monday afternoon, Churchill Downs Inc., said, "CDI is committed to protecting the integrity and future of the racing industry – for the horses, our fans, our partners, our team members and the betting public. No one is above the rules, including Mr. Baffert, and we remain intent on holding him accountable for his actions."
Churchill Downs has suspended Baffert for two years after Medina Spirit, who crossed the finish line first in last year's Derby, tested positive for the raceday banned substance betamethasone in postrace blood and urine samples. The Kentucky Horse Racing Commission has yet to hold a hearing on the Medina Spirit matter. It is the only body that can disqualify Medina Spirit and award the winner's purse to Mandaloun, who crossed the finish line second.
Baffert and his attorneys say the positive test was the result of use of a topical form of the substance, given to clear up a skin condition, and that the amount in question would've had no performance enhancing effect. They also say a New York lab confirmed that the drug in Medina Spirit's system came from a topical application.
Clark Brewster, an attorney for Baffert, told The Times, "The complaint was sent as a centerpiece for discussion. It was intended to generate honest discussion and avoid litigation. There is nothing wrong with the complaint. The facts are in our corner. It has been rebuffed and they have invited litigation, and that’s where we will be."
For its part, Churchill Downs was focused on another piece of paper. This one is a copy of the trainer's agreement signed by Baffert on April 7, a copy of which was obtained by WDRB. In it, Baffert and veterinarian Kevin Dunlavy agree, among other things, "abide by all rules and regulations of the KHRC" and to "be responsible for obtaining and becoming familiar with such rules and regulations."
The trainer and veterinarian also agreed, in the contract, to consult with his vet and with Churchill Downs' medical director if he had questions about the conditions, as well as to fully comply with the conditions.
Carstanjen told The Times that Baffert's threatened lawsuit is "completely meritless."
“This threatened lawsuit is yet another tactic from Mr. Baffert’s well-worn playbook of obfuscating the facts, inventing excuses to explain positive drug tests and attempting to blame others to avoid responsibility for his own actions,” Carstanjen told The Times. ". . . We are considering any and all legal options available to us to set the record straight and ensure Mr. Baffert is held accountable for all the reputational damage he has caused us. The irony is not lost on us that despite all of his violations, he is the one threatening to file lawsuits claiming to be aggrieved.”
Medina Spirit's positive test was the second straight Kentucky Derby-week violation for Baffert. In September of 2020, his third-place Kentucky Oaks finisher Gamine tested positive for the same substance. Baffert accepted that disqualification without litigation.
Medina Spirit went on to run third in the Preakness Stakes, and in the summer won the Shared Belief Stakes and the Awesome Again Stakes before finishing second in the Breeders' Cup Classic.
The colt died on the track following a 5-furlong workout on Dec. 6, 2021. On track veterinarians said the likely cause of death was a heart attack. Results of a necropsy will be made public after they are returned.
Last week, the California Veterinary Medical board temporarily suspended the veterinary lines of Dr. Jeff Blea, the state Horse Racing Board's first-year equine medical director, who was overseeing the necropsy of Medina Spirit and other horses. The veterinary board voiced concerned that the allegations, ""could affect ongoing inquiries by the CHRB into recent sudden racehorse deaths." The CHRB voiced support for Blea.
Baffert has a couple of impressive 3-year-olds who could qualify for the Derby if Churchill Downs would allow horses trained by him to accrue qualifying points. The Baffert-trained Corniche won the Breeders' Cup Juvenile last November. His Newgrange and Rockefeller ran first and second in the San Felipe Stakes on Jan. 1.
“I continue to hold out hope that Mr. Baffert will finally take responsibility for what has occurred under his care and on his watch and we can move on to what we should really be focused on, namely hosting the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby in just a few short months,” Carstanjen told The Times. "Until then, we will fight to defend our rights, our reputation, the integrity of Churchill Downs and, most importantly, the safety of these horses.”
