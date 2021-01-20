LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County high school basketball teams have less than two weeks until they join the rest of the state in playing games this season. Wednesday they were allowed to practice for the first time as a team. Tuesday night's vote from the JCPS board gave them a late start but it gave them a start.
"We sent texts out and let them know," said Ballard Head Coach Chris Renner. "We were confident that we were going to get to start moving forward. They're super excited. Some of these guys haven't played in a game or even a 5-on-5 game since the end of last season."
"That's the news we wanted to hear," said Senior guard Chaunte Marrero. "Everyone was proud. We were texting in a group to be ready tomorrow."
The Bruins and all the county schools will be playing catch-up since they are starting over a month behind private schools in the area and nearly every school in the state.
"Probably the toughest thing is just chemistry," said Sophomore point guard Jack Edelen. "We lost six seniors last year. So I guess just chemistry. Like I think only four or five of our guys have played in like a big-time varsity setting in a game."
"It definitely affects our preparation," added Sophomore forward Gabriel Sisk. "It just means we have to work harder these next couple of weeks to get prepared. We have to play a lot of teams that are weeks ahead of us but I think we'll prove we're one of the best teams in the state."
After dealing with the frustration of watching others play while they sat, the players and coaches at Ballard appreciate any kind of season.
"The reality is they gotta take every day as a gift from god and try to use it to the best of what they've been given," said Renner.
Renner is still trying to fill in some gaps in the schedule. The first scheduled game for the Bruins is February 2nd at home against Christian Academy. The postseason is scheduled to begin in mid-March.
