LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A winning streak that spans seasons might be the ultimate grand slam for some teams, but not Ballad High School softball.
The team is on a hot streak, winning 40 games straight, since May 2021. Ballard clinched its 40th win by defeating Meade County to start 2023 season.
But the record, and reputation, is on the line when the team is projected to be the best in the state and top 10 in the country.
"If you're hearing Ballard's coming to your school to play, it's definitely an intimidation factor," senior outfielder Emory Donaldson said. "We have the confidence in ourselves to be the better team, but still not getting our heads big, and staying humble."
"Definitely having to hold that record, and the target on us is like a lot to handle," senior pitcher Brooke Gray said.
The team is seven games away from claiming the overall state record for consecutive wins. From 2013 to 2014, Greenwood High School in Bowling Green held a 46-game winning streak, according to KHSAA's record books.
But the record of most consecutive wins, isn't the team's top goal. Not even for head coach Alan Jones.
"I'll go 15 and 15 if you put me back in the state," Jones said. "But we're just focused on us that's all, that record's great, but getting back to district, regionals, state that's more important."
Even the players have their eyes on the state title.
"We would rather go to state," Gray said. "We're just going out to play and whatever happens, happens."
"I would love to leave high school with another ring here," Donaldson said.
Putting in the work to get back to the state championship, isn't even a question for players.
"We got a girl who comes in here, I get her a little communion cup, she does communion on Sunday, she reads a little bible verse... and then she goes hits," said Jones.
While building a legacy is important, the team still finds ways to have fun even off the field.
"I've just never been on a team where everyone gets along so well," Gray said.
And they remind themselves, to stay grounded.
"Just staying humble and continuing to grind, and get better each day," said Donaldson.
