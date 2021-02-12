LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bellarmine used a hot-shooting stretch early in the second half to build a 17-point lead at North Alabama. That was enough to survive a much cooler stretch in the final nine and a half minutes and claim a ninth consecutive win, 66-64 over the Lions.
The Knights (12-5, 9-2) got 24 points and 9 rebounds from the reigning ASUN co-player of the week Pedro Bradshaw. He made all nine of his free throws.
After trailing through parts of the first half, Bellarmine pulled ahead for a 35-30 lead at halftime. An onslaught of threes keyed a 17-4 run to give them a 56-39 lead with 12:55 to play. But they didn't make a field goal in the final nine minutes and scored just four points in that stretch.
"Our focus after the game was learn from tonight, recover for tomorrow," Bellarmine coach Scott Davenport said. "North Alabama is a brutally athletic team. They're really good.
"Was our execution perfect? No. That's what the challenge is for tomorrow."
The same two teams will meet at 7 p.m. (ET) Saturday.
