LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After trading big shots throughout the end of regulation and overtime, it was Bellarmine that hit the last field goal to put away Jacksonville. It was a rare three-pointer from Dylan Penn and an even rarer four-point play after he was fouled on the shot that gave the Knights a 76-73 win over the Dolphins in overtime Saturday night at Freedom Hall.
"I saw like three other people that I thought were going to shoot it before me," Penn said. "I caught it and could see the rim. We were down three, I got a good look and let it go."
"That's a special win," Knights Coach Scott Davenport said. "They're the ones that coined the phrase 'Believe.' Not me."
The win lifts the Knights to 11-8 on the year and 5-0 in the ASUN. Jacksonville falls to 11-6 and 3-2 in the conference.
The game was very close throughout with no lead bigger than six points. There were nine ties and eight lead changes. Jacksonville shot 50% from the field and made 10-of-25 three-point attempts. Bellarmine shot 44% from the field and made 9-of-25 threes, including its last two. The Penn three-ball followed one from CJ Fleming that tied the game at 70.
Both teams had 13 assists and 65 possessions.
After a back and forth second half, Jacksonville missed a long three in the final seconds of regulation with the game tied at 63. The Knights grabbed the rebound, hurried up the floor and nearly won it in regulation as an off-balance 16-footer from Alec Pfriem just rolled off the rim.
"I don't know how Alec's shot didn't go in. It touched every part of the rim," Fleming said.
Penn led Bellarmine with 29 points and 5 assists. Fleming made 6-of-9 from deep for 25 points and a team-high 7 rebounds.
"We fought the whole way," Fleming said. "It came down to one possession almost the entire game. We just kept fighting, kept scrapping."
"(Jacksonville's) defensive numbers do not lie," Davenport said of one of the stingiest defensive units in the country. "You have to earn everything you get. ...That was one heck of a college basketball game."
Bellarmine plays its next three on the road beginning with a trip to Jacksonville State on Monday for a 7 p.m. tip.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.