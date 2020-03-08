LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Bellarmine men's basketball team was eliminated from the Great Lakes Valley Conference Tournament on Sunday with a 76-73 quarterfinal loss to the University of Southern Indiana.
With the loss, BU falls to 20-8 overall and 13-7 in the GLVC.
After losing to the Knights twice by double digits during the regular season, the No. 4-seeded Screaming Eagles topped the No. 5-seeded Knights despite a game-high 27 points from senior Parker Chitty, who converted six of Bellarmine's 13 3-pointers in a losing effort.
Joe Laravie led Southern Indiana with 21 points, and the Screaming Eagles outrebounded Bellarmine 38-19.
The Knights now await their Division II NCAA Tournament fate. The DII NCAA Tournament Selection Show is at 10:30 p.m. Sunday.
