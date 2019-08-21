LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bellarmine University played its final first game in Division II sports Wednesday night.
The men's soccer game kicked off the Knights' last sports season in DII before 21 Bellarmine sports teams will move up to Division I athletic status next fall.
The university announced the move back in June.
Bellarmine President Susan Donovan said it's already boosting recruitment to the campus.
"Bellarmine is sort of a best kept secret, and we want that secret out," she said. "We've also seen interest from students and, particularly, student athletes in coming into Division I."
Bellarmine leadership said the student body and alumni are excited about the move up. The university will join nine other schools in the Atlantic Sun Conference.
Currently, men's lacrosse is Bellarmine's only DI sport.
