LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Even though Scott Davenport is just more than a month into his offseason, it’s been quite active.
Davenport took a trip to Augusta National Golf Club during the Masters and a had a visit to the Kentucky Governor’s Mansion with his team.
“The governor followed us ... all year," Davenport said. "Matter of fact, the day that he signed the Name, Image and Likeness state legislation — we won that conference tournament championship the night before — and I’m in in the car at 7:30 that morning heading to Frankfort just to be there for the signing."
Davenport’s offseason also included some mixed news with what’s happening on the court for the Knights. Guard Juston Betz will return for a sixth year, but senior guard Dylan Penn is in the transfer portal.
However, Penn’s exit from Bellarmine is not 100%. Penn wants to play for a team that is eligible for the NCAA Tournament. As of now, Bellarmine has to wait two more seasons before becoming eligible for a bid because of the NCAA rule that schools who move from a lower division to DI has to wait out a four-year probationary period.
That rule could change in the offseason, and that could change Penn’s mind to leave.
“The ball’s in his court," Davenport said. "It (would) sure help our cause, there’s no doubt about it. I think Dylan is a very mature young man who looks at thing with a wide lens. (He’s) going to do what’s best for the long journey.”
