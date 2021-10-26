LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bellarmine basketball wants the first exhibition game of the college basketball season to be a party, and it invited all of Louisville to Freedom Hall for Thursday's 7 p.m. game against Tiffin.
All upper-arena seats will be complimentary — as a thank you to fans who wanted to make it out last season but couldn't and an invitation to those who never have — now that COVID-19 attendance restrictions have been lifted. Fans are asked to wear masks when not eating or drinking.
Parking is $8 for advance purchase or $10 at the site.
"I don't know what else a family can do for $8," Bellarmine coach Scott Davenport said. "But we're hoping this is just a small thank-you to fans who have endured a lot ... We want to celebrate the greatest college basketball fans in the country. I hope our Bellarmine alumni, fans and future Knights will bring family, friends, co-workers and neighbors to watch live college basketball in a truly classic venue."
It'll be the last time Bellarmine plays at Freedom Hall for a month as it embarks on what must rank as one of the toughest road stretches in the country, if not the toughest.
Bellarmine is at No. 7 Purdue on Nov. 9, then is at Murray State, St. Mary's and No. 1 Gonzaga before facing No. 2 UCLA and Central Michigan in Las Vegas.
"We are happy to welcome back fans to live athletics events," Bellarmine Athletics Director Scott Wiegandt said. "And we want to give everyone in the community the chance to come out and see exciting college basketball in person."
