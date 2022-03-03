LOUISVILLE, KY. (WDRB) -- For the Bellarmine University men’s basketball team, the postseason fun will continue at least two more days.
Down seven in the first half, the Knights rode a 14-0 run in the last eight minutes of the second half to defeat Florida Gulf Coast, 81-68, in the quarterfinals of the ASUN Tournament on Thursday night at Freedom Hall.
Bellarmine advances to a semifinal game Saturday. Their opponent will be determined late Thursday.
Dylan Penn did not attempt a shot for the first 12 minutes and then finished with 17 points for Bellarmine. C.J. Fleming led the Knights with 19 points, while Ethan Claycomb scored 16.
Bellarmine made 14-31 shots from distance.
The first half was a struggle for the Knights. They had trouble with FGCU’s size and quickness. The visitors forced Bellarmine deep into the final seconds of the shot clock on a half-dozen possessions.
Bellarmine never led in the first half and trailed by as many as eight. But they blitzed the Eagles at the start of the second half with a 12-2 run to move ahead, 47-40.
The Knights advance to the semifinals, which will be played Saturday against Liberty, who finished the regular season with the second-best conference record.
