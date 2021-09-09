LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There are two ways to schedule for success: You can book a bunch of wins, as best you can, or you can expose your team to the best competition you can get and hope that prepares it for better things when conference play rolls around.
Bellarmine head coach Scott Davenport watched Denny Crum at the University of Louisville play anyone, anytime and looks as if he is using the same philosophy to build his fledgling NCAA Division I program.
After an exhibition at home against Division II Tiffin on Oct. 28, Davenport will take his team on a six-game road swing that will include both finalists from last season's NCAA championship game and a top contender in the Big Ten.
Bellarmine will play at Purdue on Nov. 9, Murray State on Nov. 13, St. Mary's of California on Nov. 17 and Gonzaga on Nov. 19. From there, Bellarmine will travel to Las Vegas to face defending NCAA champion UCLA on Nov. 22 and Central Michigan on Nov. 23.
The team's regular-season opener is against Franklin on Sunday, Nov. 28, at Freedom Hall at 3 p.m. It then hits the road again to face West Virginia and Bob Huggins on Nov. 30.
"Scheduling is a huge component in the plan in continuing to build our program," Davenport said. "The work by coach Beau Braden was phenomenal, and I personally appreciate Coach (Mick) Cronin, Coach (Mark) Few, Coach (Bob) Huggins, Coach (Matt) Painter and all the programs that made this possible. The challenges for our players and our staff are obvious, but it is a tremendous compliment to our program and reflects our efforts to be the absolute best we can be."
The final non-conference game of the season for Bellarmine will be at Bradley on Dec. 29.
The Knights will play their second season in the ASUN Conference, which welcomes Eastern Kentucky for the 2021-22 season. The Colonels will visit Freedom Hall on Jan. 8. Other key home games include Loyola Marymount on Dec. 21, Liberty on Feb. 3 and Lipscomb on Feb. 23.
The school expects to release information on season tickets and single game tickets soon.
For the full schedule, click here.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.