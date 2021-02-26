LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Bellarmine and Liberty will clash Saturday afternoon in a winner-take-all contest that will decide the ASUN regular-season champion.
Currently, Bellarmine sits atop the standings with a 10-2 league record with Liberty at 9-2. Bellarmine, in its first year as a Division I member, was picked to finish last in the ASUN preseason media poll. However, the Knights have exceeded expectations and are 13-5 overall and currently on a 10-game winning streak. Liberty, the defending ASUN Champion, rolled to a 30-4 record last season and is currently 18-5 this season.
"They are the most efficient team we have played all year," said coach Scott Davenport. "Most of the time in sports, most of the games, somebody loses versus a team just outright beats you. You have to beat Liberty because they do not beat themselves."
Statistically, the bodies of work by Bellarmine and Liberty leading into the regular-season finale are a perfect reflection of why the Knights and Flames are meeting with a title up for grabs. Some combination of Bellarmine and Liberty are 1-2 in the ASUN in scoring offense, scoring defense, field-goal percentage, free-throw percentage, assists and fewest turnovers. Further proof of the discipline and efficiency of both teams — five of the ASUN's top 6 players in assist-to-turnover ratio hail from Bellarmine or Liberty.
The final game of the season will mark Senior Day and Fan Appreciation Day with free parking at Freedom Hall thanks to gifts from generous donors. Tickets are still available. Tip off is at noon.
