LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A full season of results screams that the Bellarmine University men are an average three-point shooting basketball team.
Not bad. Not sensational. Not memorable.
Average.
In college basketball, March is about players doing extraordinary things. The Knights delivered an extraordinary moment Tuesday night in Freedom Hall.
Making shots from the Watterson, Churchill Downs, the Belvedere, Bellarmine rode a wave a dazzling three-point shooting in the first half and a poised performances from Dylan Penn and C.J. Fleming in the second half to defeat Jacksonville, 77-72, in the championship game of the ASUN Tournament.
The Court Storm. pic.twitter.com/ENuQFMST47— rickbozich (@rickbozich) March 9, 2022
The Knights made 11 threes, nine in the first half. Penn led Bellarmine with while Fleming scored 21 of his 27 points in the second half. Credit Penn with 22, including 10 in the second half.
Bellarmine earned its Cut-Down-the-Nets moment during the school’s second season as Scott Davenport’s program transitions from Division II power to Division I force. They attracted 6,251 fans who made Freedom Hall shake with energy.
Who came out to see the Knights?
Former NFL star Will Wolford, Belmont winning trainer Elliott Walden, former Kentucky Colonel Dan Issel, former U of L basketball players Jerry Eaves and Stephan Van Treese and former Bellarmine star Dr. Tom Schurfranz.
There will not be a trip to the NCAA Tournament. NCAA rules require two more seasons of waiting for that. But this group of Bellarmine players raised the standard for Knights basketball.
How dazzling was Bellarmine’s three-point shooting? The Knights made three of their first four, six of their first nine and nine of their first 15. Six different Bellarmine players planted their sneakers behind the line and delivered in the first 15 minutes.
The three-point magic started in the opening minutes before the raucous crowd settled into their seats. Two quick Jacksonville baskets pushed the Dolphins ahead, 4-0
Not for long.
Dylan Penn for three.
Juston Betz for three.
Curt Hopf for three.
Hopf’s jumper had barely splashed through the nets before Jacksonville coach Jordan Mincy jumped off the bench, pleading for a timeout only three minutes and 40 seconds into the game.
In the next six minutes, the Knights made four more threes: a pair by reserve Sam DeVault, one by C.J. Fleming and another by Garrett Tipton, another reserve.
THE BELLARMINE KNIGHTS ARE CHAMPIONS!PARTY ON, LOUISVILLE! pic.twitter.com/EytNo0ujiI— Bellarmine Men’s Basketball (@BUKnightsMBB) March 9, 2022
Mincy looked bewildered. The threes came from six different Bellarmine players.
Over their first 32 games, Davenport’s team shot 33.6% from distance, averaging 7.7 makes per game.
In the first 20 minutes against Jacksonville, Bellarmine shot 56.6%, making nine of 16. The Knights carried a 36-26 lead into halftime.
After trailing by as many as 18 in the first half, Jacksonville cut the lead to 48-42 in the second half. The Knights pushed the lead back to 15, but Jacksonville rallied again, making it 66-60 on an old-fashioned three-point play by Jordan Davis.
Bellarmine refused to flinch.
