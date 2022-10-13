LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The top collegiate tennis teams throughout the Midwest will gather in Louisville this weekend for the ITA Ohio Valley Regionals.
The University of Louisville and Bellarmine University are serving as hosts for the event, easily the biggest in which the Bellarmine tennis program has been involved.
"By far," said Will Davis, Bellarmine's fourth-year men's tennis head coach. "The only other one that would compare for Bellarmine would be DII Nationals when Bellarmine hosted it as a school. But besides that, this is the biggest event that has been in Louisville since the $50K or $100K (pro event) that was here. It's definitely the biggest college wise."
Matches are being played at Bellarmine on Thursday and Friday and at U of L for five days, with the finals being held Monday. It's more of an individual event, with a singles draw of 128 players and a doubles draw of 64 teams. Those that make the singles or doubles semifinals qualify to go on to the fall nationals in early November in San Diego.
For Bellarmine, in just its fourth year of Division I play, it's a great gauge for where they are as a program.
"The past tournaments we've played is good competition, but this is a new level, because you got a lot of power five teams, a lot of ranked teams," Bellarmine sophomore Xavier Ecarma said. "It kind of shows you the real world of tennis and kind of the highest level. It's good to have an idea of where we're at and know the work we need to put in to hit that next level."
"There are 34 Division I teams here," Davis added. "It's all the Division I teams in the region. We're the 10th of 12 regions in the country. So it's a great gauge to see how we fare against the better teams and the mid-majors here as well. So we're very excited to be a part of it."
