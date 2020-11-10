LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bellarmine Director of Athletics Scott Wiegandt knew this would be a challenging year.
Moving his 22 teams from the Division II Great Lakes Valley Conference to the Division I Atlantic Sun was a major undertaking. Throw in a worldwide pandemic, and things got really complicated.
"As a former pitcher, I'm used to throwing curveballs, not having so many thrown at me," said Wiegandt, the former professional baseball pitcher. "I have overused the words flexible and nimble, because that's what we have to be on a daily basis."
Wiegandt said there's been a fair amount of angst with the COVID-19 pandemic on top of the move to Division I, but he is very pleased with the way the players and coaches have handled things during a very difficult period.
He also said officials from the Atlantic Sun Conference have been helpful and welcoming.
The fall sports would have been wrapping up around now in a typical year, but instead, those teams have been using the fall more like a typical spring, practicing for what they hope will be some sort of spring schedules which are still coming together.
That includes the men's soccer team, which is coming off its best season ever.
"I talk almost daily with coaches," said Tim Chastonay, now in his 23rd year as head coach. "Are they going through the same things we're going through? It seems pretty universal that everybody's had to go through some ups and downs. But they're hopefully seeing light at the end of the tunnel, and they really want to play in the spring."
Chastonay said he is hoping to play about a 10-game schedule in the spring, which would be about half the number of games the team would typically play. Players and coaches are trying to look toward good things that may be coming from the delay. They lost some key seniors of last year's NCAA team that went 16-1-5. Playing in the spring gives them extra time to get familiar with each other.
"It's been tough," senior defender Drew Goetz said. "It hasn't been easy, but we can take a positive out of the situation. We've got four months now. Four months of solid practice with a with a freshman group that is going to have to replace, honestly, an historic senior class that carried us a really long way last fall."
"The only thing that is certain is that everything is uncertain right now," said Wiegandt, quoting one of his colleagues. "Sometimes what I know before lunchtime changes before dinner. We have to adapt to an ever-changing landscape."
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.