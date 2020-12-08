LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The last week has been a whirlwind for the Bellarmine Knights basketball team.
Friday, Bellarmine made its Division One debut with a loss at Duke, the team bussed to Washington, D.C. Saturday, got their first D-1 win against Howard University Sunday, flew back to Louisville Monday and was on the practice floor Tuesday to prep for the Knights home opener against Chattanooga set for Wednesday night at Freedom Hall.
“It’s the greatest busy ever,” said Knights head coach Scotty Davenport. “Sleep is overrated.”
On Tuesday, while the Knights were on the court, crews were in the seats at Freedom Hall marking off sections where ticket holders can sit in the limited capacity and socially distanced setup.
Bellarmine is set to take on a Chattanooga team that started the season 4-0, with wins over Lander, Tennessee Tech, Northern Kentucky and Middle Tennessee.
“Seven transfers, eight redshirts, they have two of the most dynamic players with the ball in their hands than anybody we will play all year,” Davenport said.
The backcourt duo of guards David Jean-Baptiste (averaging 19 points per game) and Malachi Smith (averaging 14.3 points per game and 11.3 rebounds per game) paces the Mocs. Forward Stefan Kenic averages 14 points per game in the Mocs first four outings.
“Off the bounce, they are dynamic to the rim and from that, they collapse the defense and get other people shots. They’re a quality team,” Davenport said.
Tipoff at Freedom Hall is set for 7 p.m. Wednesday night. It’s the second meeting for the two teams, who last played in 1976. UTC’s team featured five Louisville natives. The Mocs won 74-70.
