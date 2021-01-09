LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bellarmine lost its second straight close game to ASUN foe Lipscomb 65-58 on Saturday. Unlike the back-and-forth opener Friday night won by the Bisons, the Knights trailed throughout Saturday's game. They fell behind by 15 in the opening half and pulled within 2 in the final minutes but never got even.
Dylan Penn led the Bellarmine attack with 16 points and 7 rebounds. Pedro Bradshaw added 12 points. ASUN Preseason Player of the Year Ahsan Asadullah posted game highs of 19 points and 11 rebounds for the visitors (8-6, 3-1 in the ASUN).
Bellarmine coach Scott Davenport gave lots of credit to Lipscomb and said his Knights need to get more balance in their offense.
"We couldn't get 3s off because we had no ability to finish at the rim," Davenport said. "Our inability to finish inside meant they never had to come off our shooters. That's why we only had six assists. And that's not just the inside guys — we have a lot of guys who go inside. You've got to finish through contact, because there's going to be contact."
The Knights (3-5, 0-2) will now go on the road for the first time in ASUN play. They are at Florida Gulf Coast on Friday and Saturday.
