LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- University of Louisville President Dr. Neeli Bendapudi has scheduled a meeting for Monday with former U of L basketball players to address their concerns and questions, according to six players invited to the session.
The players said at least 70 former players were scheduled to attend in-person and that others might join by video. U of L Athletic Director Vince Tyra as well as men’s head coach Chris Mack are also scheduled to attend.
In an e-mail invitation shared by a former player, Bendapudi wrote:
“I’m writing to invite you to a meeting to discuss our Cardinal basketball program and how we can work together to enhance the tradition of excellence you built and grew at the University of Louisville ...
“... we understand there are some long-standing issues with the basketball program and how U of L engages with you. We want to hear directly from you, answer any questions you may have, explore ways we can better communicate and collaborate with each other, and rebuild bridges that may have been burned.
“Personally, I want to hear your stories. I want you to reconnect with teammates and old friends. And I want you to know that we need you and hope all of you will reengage with the basketball program and the university.”
One former player said he was told the goal of the meeting was to improve the relationship between the administration and basketball program with former players. Three players, who asked not to be identified, said that their priority was to discuss improving opportunities and representation for Blacks within the U of L athletics programs.
University spokesman John Karman said the meeting is "part of an ongoing effort to engage former players and hear their voices."
"These players are all part of the Cardinal family, and we want to remind them of how important they are to the program, its success and its growth," he said.
As the 2021-22 athletic year begins, only one of Louisville’s 21 men’s and women’s teams are led by a Black head coach. That is Mark Beckham, who has coached the Cardinals’ women’s tennis team since 2007.
Marvin Mitchell, the school’s senior associate athletic director for student services and diversity, is the highest-ranking Black administrator. Mitchell is starting his 20th season at U of L.
Several former players voiced their frustrations about minimal opportunities for former players over the last year. They have also shared their unhappiness about the program’s multiple issues with NCAA rules violations over the last decade.
Butch Beard, a former all-American who was one of the first Black players at Louisville after the program integrated in the 1960s, expressed his unhappiness by asking to be disassociated from the program.
“The university’s commitment to young black men is far from what it should look like in 2021,” Beard wrote in a letter to Bendapudi last January.
Beard, a former head coach in the NBA and college, asked to be removed from the U of L Athletics Hall of Fame and to have his records taken out of the basketball record book.
Beard was a teammate and close friend of Wes Unseld, the legendary center from Seneca High School who died in 2020. Beard does not understand why the school has not honored Unseld with a statue similar to the one the football program has featured for former Louisville quarterback Johnny Unitas since 1998.
Bendapudi called Beard after she became aware of his concerns. Benadpudi and Beard had at least four conversations since he made his requests. Monday’s meeting is, in part, a result of the dialogue between the two.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.