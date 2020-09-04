LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The University of Louisville athletics department now knows how many fans it may admit to football games – it just has to figure out now who those fans will be, and how the seating will go.
A plan could come as early as today.
The school had asked Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear for 18,000 fans, or 30% capacity, at games at Cardinal Stadium this fall. Beshear, coming off a record week for new cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky and concerns about preventing outbreaks on college campuses, approved a plan allowing 20% at games, or about 12,000 fans.
Each ticket-buying group will be distanced from other groups throughout the 61,000-seat facility. The school has not announced details for ticket sales, but has had multiple scenarios in place and has been working on stadium entry procedures and other safety measures for fans to be in attendance.
“It's a 20% capacity with everybody spread out and only sitting next to family units," Beshear said on Thursday. “The university worked pretty well with us. They started out in a different place, but at the end of the day, the president (Dr. Neeli) Bendapudi called and said, 'We want to do this as safe as we can' and they showed that commitment.”
Louisville is set to open the season on Sept. 12 against WKU at 8 p.m. in a game to be televised by the ACC Network. The Cardinals will follow that with a home game against Miami on Sept. 19 at either 3:30 or 7:30 p.m.
