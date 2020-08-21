Best Plays of the Week -- Week 1

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Week 1 of the high school football season is in the books, and now it's time to vote on your favorite play of the night.
Watch each play below and, when you're done, vote for your favorite. Come back next week to see which was voted the best play of the night.
Floyd Central's Tristan Polk and Kaleb Quenichet
For the first score of the Highlanders' 41-6 rout of Jeffersonville, quarterback Tristan Polk connected with Kaleb Quenichet, who ran 34 yards to the end zone.
New Albany High School's senior night
The Bulldogs celebrated senior night before the first game of the season against Bloomington South.
Who knows what is going to happen the rest of the way, so New Albany, Salem and many other schools are making sure the seniors get their day early in the year.
Clarksville's Daevon Fuqua
Daevon Fuqua had to go up a long way to haul in this touchdown catch — the Scottsburg defenders around him might have thought they had an interception coming.
Two defenders fell to the ground, and Fuqua went to the end zone for the score. Clarksville is 1-0 after beating Scottsburg 15-13.
