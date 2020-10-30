Best Plays of the Week -- Week 11

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Week 11 of the high school football season is in the books, and now it's time to vote on your favorite play of the night.
John Hardin's Dominick Hodges
Our first nominee comes from John Hardin's district-clinching win over Spencer County.
On the the game's opening drive, Dominick Hodges got loose and ran a defender over at the 20-yard line for a 53-yard gain down to the 1.
Hodges scored on the next play, and the Bulldogs got the win 29-13.
Trinity's Nathan McElroy and Jack Mitchell
Nathan McElroy connected with Jack Mitchell on a 31-yard pass, and Mitchell fought for the final yards near the goal line, stretching out to break the plane for the score.
McElroy had four touchdown passes tonight — all of them to Mitchell — and the Shamrocks won 42-7.
Floyd Central's Wenkers Wright
Jeffersonville upset Floyd Central 35-28 on Friday, but Wenkers Wright has a shot at Best Play with this 55-yard touchdown run for the Highlanders.
