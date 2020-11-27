LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Week 14 of the high school football season is in the books, and now it's time to vote on your favorite play of the night.
Fairdale's Tishawn Davis
Davis picks off the pass and goes 85 yards the other way, getting pushed out at the 5 yard line.
Bullitt East's Nolan Davenport
Davenport picks off the pass and returns it for a touchdown in the Chargers' loss to Male.
North Bullitt's Connor Dorsey
Dorsey blocked a punt and recovered it in the end zone for a touchdown.
Best Plays of the Week -- Week 14
