Best Plays of the Week -- Week 2

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Week 2 of the high school football season is in the books, and now it's time to vote on your favorite play of the night.
Jeffersonville's Dave Pratt
A big man touchdown! Off a blocked punt in the fourth quarter, Jeffersonville lineman Dave Pratt scooped up the ball and barreled into the end zone for the score. Jeffersonville defeated Seymour 28-7.
Brownstown Central's Eli Wischmeier
Eli Wischmeier picked off Charlestown quarterback Chase Benner, and Wischmeier had a short trip back the other way for the defensive touchdown. Wischmeier's pick six helped lead Brownstown Central to a 42-7 rout of Charlestown.
Silver Creek's Jake Lucas and Trey Schoen
With an impromptu spin move, Jake Lucas provides a little help in keeping teammate Trey Schoen off the ground and away from defenders on Schoen's 33-yard touchdown scamper. Silver Creek beat Salem 27-8.
