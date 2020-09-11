LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Week 4 of the high school football season is in the books, and now it's time to vote on your favorite play of the night.
Watch each play below and, when you're done, vote for your favorite. Come back next week to see which was voted the best play of the night.
Derrell Simmons and Jaralyn Johnson
Floyd Central handed New Albany a 56-19 loss, but the Bulldogs get on the best play board with this 58-yard connection from-Derrell Simmons to Jaralyn Johnson for a touchdown.
Deven Lukes
Charlestown beat undefeated North Harrison on Friday night, thanks in part to this move by Deven Lukes. He used some nice moves to get in the open field, and then there was no stopping him. He even had time to start celebrating with 20 yards to go!
Brandt Babin
Christian Academy started the 2020 season with a bang and a 49-7 win thanks in part to Brandt Babin and the coldest stiff arm possible.
Vote below for your favorite!
Best Plays of the Week -- Week 4
Related Stories:
- First Down Friday Scores -- Week 4
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.