LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Week 8 of the high school football season is in the books, and now it's time to vote on your favorite play of the night.
Pleasure Ridge Park's Kayden Anderson and Derrick Gant
Anderson found Gant streaking down the sideline, and Gant shook off a defender to finish off the 61-yard catch and run with a score.
PRP defeated Butler 50-24.
Silver Creek's Dylan Myers and Trey Schoen
Myers connected with Schoen on a short pass, but Schoen turned it into a huge gain by dodging a tackle and sprinting 67 yards for the touchdown.
Schoen's score was one of many in Silver Creek's 42-14 win against Brownstown Central.
Kentucky Country Day's Luke Russo and Jalen Todd
With a good bit of time in the pocket, Russo hit Todd in stride from 62 yards out for the score.
Todd and his teammates celebrated in the end zone, and KCD defeated Berea 51-0.
Best Plays of the Week -- Week 8
