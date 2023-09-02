LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Week 3 of the high school football season is in the books, and now it's time to vote on your favorite play of the night.
Watch each play below and, when you're done, vote for your favorite. Come back next week to see which was voted the best play of the night.
Ballard's Larry Irvin throws to Maurice Stephens:
Ballard's Larry Irvin goes up top to Maurice Stephens for a 34-yard touchdown for the Bruins second score in a 49-22 victory over Pleasure Ridge Park.
Fairdale's Xavier Burks scores four touchdowns:
Fairdale's Xavier Burks ran wild against Eastern, score four touchdowns, including runs for more than 50 yards. But Eastern defeated Fairdale 33-32.
Floyd Central's Tristan Robertson passes to Mitchell Bernardi
Floyd Central quarterback Tristan Robertson threw to receiver Mitchell Bernardi for a 70-yard touchdown pass as the Highlanders defeated Silver Creek.
Vote here:
Best Plays of the Week — Week 3
Who made the best play in Week 3?
