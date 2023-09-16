Best Plays of the Week — Week 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Week 5 of the high school football season is in the books, and now it's time to vote on your favorite play of the night.
Watch each play below and, when you're done, vote for your favorite. Come back next week to see which was voted the best play of the night.
Bullitt East's Bryce Elder
Bullitt East defensive back Bryce Elder catches Cortez Stone at the end of the second quarter to keep Central off the board as the Chargers won 13-0.
Oldham County's Brooks Kightlinger
Oldham County's Derek Dees went deep as Brooks Kightlinger hauled in the touchdown pass. That put the Colonels up early in an eventual loss to South Oldham.
Floyd Central's Isaac Kaiser
Floyd Central's Tristan Robertson throws one deep for Isaac Kaiser who comes down with a 35-yard catch. The Highlanders beat Jeffersonville 42-7.
Previous winners:
