LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Week 7 of the high school football season is in the books, and now it's time to vote on your favorite play of the night.
Watch each play below, and when you're done, vote for you favorite. Come back next week to see which was voted the best play of the night.
Central's Jaylen Thomas
Thomas was on the receiving end of a Yellowjackets trick play, hauling in an 80-yard touchdown.
Brownstown Central's Braedan Walker
Walker hits up a hole up the middle and returns the kickoff 76 yards for a touchdown.
Fern Creek's Terrance Mitchell
Mitchell had a big night, capped by this 72-yard touchdown run, one of three on the night.
Vote below for your favorite!
Best Plays of the Week — Week 7
Related Stories:
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.