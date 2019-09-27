LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Week 6 of the high school football season is in the books, and now it's time to vote on your favorite play of the night.
Watch each play below, and when you're done, vote for you favorite. Come back next week to see which was voted the best play of the night.
Trinity's Kaelan Racculia
Racculia made a terrific catch on a low pass from quarterback Nathan McElroy to set up a Shamrocks touchdown.
Christian Academy of Louisville's Anthony Sabatino
Sabatino connected on a deep pass to Luke Leeper for a touchdown, and they added a nice celebration on the end.
Charlestown's Marion Lukes
Lukes changed direction and got loose, gathering speed for a 57-yard touchdown in the Pirates' win over Scottsburg.
Best Plays of the Week — Week 6
Week 5's winner was Scottsburg's Jeremy Beswick, who received 81% of the vote with his 61-yard touchdown run against Silver Creek.
