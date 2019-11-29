LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Week 15 of the high school football season is in the books, and now it's time to vote on your favorite play of the night.
Watch each play below and, when you're done, vote for your favorite. Come back next week to see which was voted the best play of the night.
Male's Briceon Rodgers
Elijah Parrish threw to Rodgers off play action, and Rodgers did the rest, taking defenders with him for a big gain into Tates Creek territory.
Trinity's Kaelen Racculia
Down early to North Hardin, Racculia had a ig 40-yard gain into Trojan territory, pacing the Shamrocks to the win.
DeSales' James Johnson
Johnson gets major points for effort on what looked to be a one-handed grab. It came loose at the end, but it was a heck of a play all the same.
Vote below for your favorite!
Best Plays of the Week — Week 15
