LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Week 5 of the high school football season is in the books, and now it's time to vote on your favorite play of the night.
Watch each play below, and when you're done, vote for you favorite. Come back next week to see which was voted the best play of the night.
South Oldham's JT Benson
Benson tossed defenders from the rival aside on his way to a 46-yard touchdown
Scottsburg's Jeremy Beswick
Beswick fought his way through a pile of players, coming out the other side to take off for a 61-yard run.
Male's Izayah Cummings
In double overtime, Elijah Parrish found Cummins, who made an acrobatic catch to win beat undefeated Trinity in dramatic fashion.
Week 4's winner was Trinity's Bradley West, who ran away with 87% of the vote for his 57-yard touchdown run during the Shamrocks' 60-6 beatdown of Waubonsie Valley.
Best Plays of the Week — Week 5
Related Stories:
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.