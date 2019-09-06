LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Week 3 of the high school football season is in the books, and now it's time to vote on your favorite play of the night.
Watch each play below, and when you're done, vote for you favorite. Come back next week to see which was voted the best play of the night.
Trinity's Armon Tucker
Tucker took the inside hand-off on 3rd and 10 from the 1-yard line and he got loose down the left sideline, taking it all the way for a 99-yard touchdown in the Shamrocks' win over Moeller.
Oldham County's Sam Young
Young faked the handoff and sprinted down the left sideline for a touchdown on the opening drive. And he found the WDRB Sports camera in the endzone!
South Oldham's JT Benson
Alex Brown hit Benson on a slant in the second quarter, and Benson did the rest for a long touchdown for the Dragons.
Vote below for your favorite play!
Best Plays of the Week -- Week 3
Week 2's winner was Clarksville's Robert Lamar and his 54-yard touchdown run during the fourth quarter of the General's 54-18 win over Eastern (Pekin).
And to see Friday night's full highlights from Kentucky and southern Indiana, click here.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.