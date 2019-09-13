LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Week 4 of the high school football season is in the books, and now it's time to vote on your favorite play of the night.
Watch each play below, and when you're done, vote for you favorite. Come back next week to see which was voted the best play of the night.
Trinity's Bradley West
West used a nifty cutback to get loose for a 57-yard touchdown in the Shamrocks' 60-6 win over Waubonsie Valley.
Christian Academy of Louisville's Luke Leeper
Leeper caught the kickoff at the 12 yard line, broke four tackles and took off for the 88-yard return.
Elizabethtown's Robert Hope
Hope got the Panthers off to a hot start with this sweet touchdown catch.
Vote below for your favorite play!
Best Plays of the Week — Week 4
Week 3's winner was Trinity's Armon Tucker, who ran away with 81% of this week's vote for his 99-yard touchdown run against Moeller.
