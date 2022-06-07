LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- This is how difficult it was for Eric Crawford and I to pick the 10 Biggest Stories we’ve covered in our delightful 10-year run at WDRB:
John Calipari’s 38-1 Kentucky team in 2015 did not make the list.
Neither did Romeo Langford selling out high school gymnasiums across southern Indiana, winning Indiana Mr. Basketball, committing to Indiana University and heading to the NBA after one college season.
The coming and going of Bobby Petrino with Louisville football? Made it, but not specifically.
Rory McElroy joining Tiger Woods and Mark Brooks as golfers who have won the PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club by edging Phil Mickelson by a stroke in 2014? Considered it, but no.
Bellarmine making an ambitious move into Division I and then watching Scott Davenport prove the bet on his program was worth it when the Knights won the ASUN Conference Tournament last March? We debated it.
We certainly recognized the women’s volleyball success at U of L and UK as well as a decade of dominance by Jeff Walz with the Louisville women’s basketball program.
The achievements of Dan McDonnell’s University of Louisville baseball teams, Mark Stoops’ UK football teams, Charlie Strong with Cards’ football or a string of other high achievers in the area?
Sorry. I mentioned the competition was fierce.
Maybe we should have made the list our top 25. It was difficult leaving many athletes, coaches and moments off the final top 10.
Eric and I had our differences. In fact, we disagreed on the story that belonged atop the list.
I’ve learned that in television, you call this a tease:
Would you vote for Lamar Jackson winning the Heisman Trophy, the unrelenting drama and turmoil of Louisville athletics or the death of Muhammad Ali?
Think before answering. It wasn’t an easy call. I considered changing my original pick. Please keep watching the videos as the list unfolds.
Eric and I had to settle on 10 for the list that we started to share Sunday on WDRB, which was the official anniversary of the day that former news director Barry Fulmer and former president/general manager Bill Lamb finished our recruitment from The Courier-Journal.
(This is the perfect spot to thank current news director Jennifer Keeney and president/general manager Dale Woods for continuing to support us moving forward. Eric signed a contract extension last year, and WDRB extended my deal for three years last week.)
It’s true. In the beginning, we rolled our eyes at the idea of talking to WDRB after we received the initial unexpected email from bfulmer@wdrb.com in April 2012.
Bfulmer?
Never heard of that name.
Candyce Clifft and Elizabeth Woolsey, we knew. Barry Bernson, sure. Tom Lane was a veteran on the Louisville sports scene. Pat Doney and Steve Andress were showing up and making themselves known as sports reporters.
But not Fulmer.
Eric and I had endured conversations with other media outlets several times. There is a reason I used the verb "endured." Nothing happened.
We did not expect anything to happen this time. I enjoy walking. It was a three-block walk from Sixth & Broadway to Seventh & Muhammad Ali. At least we’d get in some steps.
Instead, WDRB gave us the chance of a lifetime.
From the first conversation, when Lamb and Fulmer shared printed pages of the WDRB culture, it was a different vibe. Information delivery changes by the day. They understood the new world and had a different vision. They wanted to embrace change, not resist it.
Still, it took nearly two months to work out the details. Eric and I kept it a secret from everybody but our closest family members.
We created a code name — Vandelay Industries.
That’s a Seinfeld tie that Keeney helped us celebrate by gifting us Vandelay Industries coffee mugs to celebrate our 10th anniversary last weekend.
Here is a tidbit that I have never shared:
What do Super Bowl megastar Tom Brady and Rick Bozich have in common — beyond being right-handed and earning degrees from Big Ten universities?
We once shared the same agent: Don Yee, an attorney in Los Angeles, California.
Yee has long represented Brady. At the request of former Western Kentucky University men's basketball coach Darrin Horn, Yee assisted me by negotiating my first contract with WDRB.
He did a remarkable job. I should have also asked to him to speak with the newspaper, which famously shut off our cellular phone accounts while Eric and I were in the middle of a conversation.
It didn’t matter. Eric and I were going, going, gone by then.
There were people chirping that our time at WDRB wouldn’t last three years. That was 10 years and three days ago.
Skeptics asked what we could do at WDRB that we could not do at the newspaper.
Hmmmmm. Let’s see: Pretty much everything we have covered on television as well as at the WDRB.com website over the last 10 years: Jackson, Ali, Pitino, Baffert, Calipari, Walz, Payne, Final Fours, bowl games, Triple Crowns, NBA Draft combines, conference media days and on and on and on.
Thanks for watching. Thanks for reading. And we hope you enjoy our list.
