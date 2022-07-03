 Skip to main content
BOZICH | 5 pressing questions for fans on conference realignment

  • Updated
  • Comments

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — The conference commissioners have spoken. So have the television networks.

Ditto for the chancellors, university presidents and athletic directors.

I believe I have heard several coaches speak up, although they’re not as chesty on the topic of conference realignment as they are on the subjects of non-conference scheduling or who’s buying players with NIL money these days.

Heaven knows everybody sitting behind a keyboard has filed 900 words about the joys or gloom and doom that are about to descend upon Power 5 college athletics because of the move that USC and UCLA are making into the Big Ten in two years.

We're racing toward two super conferences. College basketball is irrelevant. Only the strong will survive. Alabama, Ohio State, USC, LSU, Georgia, Michigan, USC, Texas, Oklahoma and Notre Dame are all that matter.

But what about you? The paying customer?

The Indiana fan wondering about the Hoosiers’ football team making trips to the Rose Bowl or Memorial Coliseum — of the basketball teams tipping off at 10 o’clock from Pauley Pavilion?

The Kentucky fan still trying to process a world where the Wildcats will be booking game against Texas or Oklahoma?

Or the Louisville fan wondering if either the Big Ten or Southeastern Conference is primed to raid their league — the Atlantic Coast Conference? And if that goes down, which table will have a seat for the Cardinals?

With the Fourth of July weekend here, it’s time to ask you the Five Conference Realignment Questions on My Mind:

I’ll give everybody a day to respond and post the answers on Monday. Thanks for playing.

