In fact, unless something extraordinary happens this week at the ACC Tournament in Greensboro, North Carolina, the ACC will have to explain something it has not had to explain since 1960.
Where have all the ACC Top-10 teams gone?
All those Top-50 recruits. All those fancy arenas and practice facilities. All those high-priced coaches.
And no representation in the Associated Press Top 10.
The final AP Top 25 will be released on March 15. In the latest AP poll published Monday, Florida State was the league’s top-ranked team at No. 14 while regular-season champion Virginia sat at No. 15.
When was the last season the ACC was not represented in the Top 10 of the final AP poll?
That would be 1960. According to the NCAA Basketball Record book, the highest-ranked ACC team in the final AP poll in 1960 was Duke at No. 18.
Say it isn’t so, Michael Jordan.
Clearly, the ACC needs Virginia or Florida State to get hot in Greensboro.
1. No Reason To Fear the Favorites
Bart Torvik runs a fascinating analytics web site, and one of the most enjoyable things he does is provide a simulator for conference tournament play. (Link to simulator.)
According to Torvik’s numbers, Florida State is a solid favorite to win the tournament with a 35% probability. Virginia is second pick at 22.9%. Louisville is the 10th pick at 1.7%.
Here is a reason it’s not unreasonable to expect another team to make a run. Virginia has lost three of its last five. Florida State has lost two of its last three.
Virginia Tech, the third-place team in the regular season, has lost two of its last four.
The hottest team in the league?
Keep reading.
2. Does Louisville need to win one game to make the NCAA field?
It doesn’t appear mandatory, but it is always recommended.
The Cards sit ahead of eight at-large teams at BracketMatrix.com. Joe Lunardi of ESPN.com puts Louisville ahead of just six at-large teams. Dave Ommen, consistently one of the top bracketologists, lists Louisville as a No. 10 seed, ahead of seven at-large teams.
The Cards are likely safe. One win would guarantee it.
3. Who’s going to end Duke’s season?
Meanwhile, even Christian Laettner and Grant Hill would tell you Duke needs to beat Boston College on Tuesday afternoon and follow that with four more wins to return to the NCAA Tournament for the 25th straight year.
If BC whiffs, Louisville can become the most popular team in Chapel Hill, Raleigh and Lexington by finishing the job Wednesday.
4. Do Josh Pastner and Georgia Tech deserve more respect?
Yes, indeed.
The hottest ACC team in the conversation?
That would be Georgia Tech.
The Yellow Jackets have won six straight, although only one of those wins came against a team (Virginia Tech) likely to make the 68-team NCAA field.
Tech has one quality that can make a team dangerous in March: Veteran guards (Jose Alvarado and Michael Devoe) who both make better than 38% of their 3-point shots.
Pastner has officially exited the hot seat, which he carried with him from Memphis.
5. Who’s Really the ACC’s Best Player?
A stream of snark flowed on Twitter on Monday morning when the results of an ACC media and coaches’ poll honored Georgia Tech forward Moses Wright as the league’s player of the year.
Wright is an excellent player, a guy who averaged 18 points and 8.1 rebounds.
But he was no slam dunk.
Wright also was not my choice. I voted in the AP awards poll, which will be announced Tuesday, not the awards organized by the ACC media office.
You can argue for Louisville guard Carlik Jones, who did everything for the Cardinals. You can defend the choice of Justin Champagnie, the Pittsburgh forward, who led the ACC in scoring and rebounding.
Do not overlook Sam Hauser, whose 44% shooting from distance and overall toughness was essential to the Cavaliers winning the ACC regular-season title.
Let’s see which guy has the best week in Greensboro.
