LOUISVILLE, Ky, (WDRB) -- The novel coronavirus has not received the memo, but plans for the 2020 college football season proceed.
The latest evidence?
The University of Louisville 2020 football media guide is available for discussion. After I finish this column about Five Cardinal Football Media Guide Takeaways, I plan to forward the link to the virus.
Maybe it will take the hint.
1. Tutu Showed Them
Louisville receiver/return specialist Tutu Atwell earned more national recognition Wednesday. Phil Steele placed Atwell on his second All-American team as a return guy in his annual yearbook. That is the same recognition Atwell earned from The Sporting News.
Atwell has earned love for his ability to catch the football and avoid tacklers, too. He led the ACC with 98.2 yards per game receiving last season and finished second in the ACC with a dozen touchdowns catches.
Look at those numbers then look at his bio. Although Atwell played at a high-profile prep program, Northwestern High in Miami, his only other Power 5 scholarship offer was Illinois.
The other schools that offered Atwell were Florida Atlantic, East Carolina, Florida International, Marshall South Florida, UAB, McNeese State, Northern Colorado, Georgia State, Toledo and Valdosta State.
2. Experience Rules
The Cards’ official depth chart showed that playing time will not be as readily available for younger players the way it was last season.
Of the 22 projected starters, 10 will be seniors and 9 will be juniors.
The two sophomores projected to start are tight end Marshon Ford and halfback Javian Hawkins, a pair of redshirt sophomores. One freshman is listed with the first team — right offensive tackle Renato Brown, who played in four games last season, the most games allowed to preserve a redshirt.
3. Chasing The Best
Over his last five seasons as a head coach, including four at Appalachian State, Louisville’s Scott Satterfield won 48 games.
Just six FBS coaches have won more during that period:
Dabo Swinney, Clemson, 69; Nick Saban, Alabama, 66; Paul Chryst, Wisconsin, 52; Bryan Harsin, Boise State, 52; James Franklin, Penn State 49 and Rocky Long, Sean Diego State, 49.
4. Homegrown talent
The Louisville roster lists players from 19 states, ranging from Massachusetts to Washington to West Virginia to California, with a heavy emphasis on Florida and Georgia.
But the roster also includes 17 Kentucky high school products — 12 from Louisville, three from Lexington, one from Corbin and one from Owensboro.
5. Passing The ACC Test
The Cards have played 12 of 13 possible conference opponents during their six seasons in the Atlantic Coast Conference. That is every program except Virginia Tech, and the Hokies are booked for a trip to Cardinal Stadium on Halloween, Oct. 31.
Louisville has delivered a winning record against seven ACC programs — Virginia, Wake Forest, North Carolina State and Boston College (all 4-2); Syracuse (5-1) and Duke and North Carolina (both 1-0).
They split two games with the Miami Hurricanes.
Louisville has a losing record against four ACC teams — 0-6 vs. Clemson; 2-4 against Florida State and 0-1 against Pittsburgh and Georgia Tech.
Louisville’s six season record in the ACC is 26-22. It was dragged down by the 0-8 performance in. 2018.
