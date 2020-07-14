LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ohio State, Wisconsin and Penn State are not the only Big Ten football programs still locked on the concept that the 2020 college football season will begin in early September.
There’s nobody with the Buckeyes who is more relentlessly excited than Tom Allen is about his fourth Indiana football team.
Allen has a quarterback, Michael Penix, ranked among the top five in the Big Ten. He has a running back, Stevie Scott, considered one of the league’s top three.
He has a receiver, Whop Philyor, who is top five in catching passes and returning punts. He has a tight end, Peyton Hendershot, some rank the league’s best now that he has been cleared after an offseason arrest.
Add eight defensive starters, and you understand: A) why the Hoosiers have been picked as high as No. 28 nationally); B) why IU is a consensus pick to overtake Michigan State in fourth place in the Big Ten East and C) why Allen is ready to go, go, go with this group, even while others flash yellow and red lights because of the novel coronavirus.
‘It’s July 14, and we still don’t have a lot of questions answered,” Allen said. “We probably thought that when this process was in its early stages that we would have a lot more answers. But we don’t, unfortunately.
“I’m optimistic that we will start our season. I am.
“I know there are a lot of questions out there. I think we will start our season on time. I do. I feel like that there will be challenges to maintain our season without interruptions. You do what your always do here. You focus on what you know.”
Do not confuse Allen’s optimism for naïveté. It’s not.
He’s not a virus denier. Allen is a strong advocate of masks and social distancing. He said he has checked the social media accounts of players to make certain they are following protocols away from the IU football facilities.
Allen is also acutely aware of the trend lines. More positive cases. More deaths. More gloomy forecasts.
More informed voices writing and predicting the 2020 college football season will go the way of the 2020 NCAA college basketball tournaments — directly into the discard bin.
The Big Ten moved to the head of the pack last week. Commissioner Kevin Warren announced the league would play a conference-only schedule. Removing Ball State, Western Kentucky and Connecticut from the IU schedule removed three games the Hoosiers would have been favored to win.
Allen said if the Big Ten switched to a 10-game league schedule that it was likely Indiana would add a road game against Minnesota, Nebraska, Northwestern or Iowa to create a balance of five home games and five games from Bloomington.
“Ten Big Ten games in a season is very difficult to do,” Allen said.
“Still don’t know who we are going to play or the order we’re going to play in or how we are going to play.”
He said about 120 players have returned for voluntary workouts. He said their level of conditioning was as he predicted: 10% in dynamite shape, 80% in good conditions and 10% who have been huffing and puffing.
“Too many potato chips and soda,” Allen said, with a laugh.
But COVID-19 remains in charge of the forecast. Allen cannot be certain if Indiana will play football or how difficult it will remain to keep his program healthy.
Indiana has chosen not to release the names of players, coaches or staff members who have tested positive for the virus.
The school has announced four positive results across the athletic department. Allen said that “not all” the positive results were within his team.
He also said that the virus created at least two other challenges:
- Players had to increase their versatility so the coaching staff could develop a roster three-deep, not the traditional two-deep, at every position.
- Coaches had to be ready to serve in multiple roles. If Allen tested positive, an assistant had to run the team. If offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan tested positive, another guy had to call plays.
Then, you keep hoping for the best.
“I know there is a national concern right now,” Allen said. “I see everything, like everybody else does. I know the numbers and which way they are going at this point and it isn’t as positive as we would like for it to be.
“That’s where we’ve got to trust in our leadership — and we are.”
