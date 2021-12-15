LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- When Kentucky and Iowa collide in the Citrus Bowl, a prestigious New Year’s Day game played in Orlando, Florida, you can add one more item to the Mark Stoops competes against his alma mater story line:
The No. 22 Wildcats and No. 15 Hawkeyes are the only teams ranked in the current College Football Playoff Top 25 that signed just one top-25 class over the last four seasons.
For Kentucky, according to the 247Sports rankings, that was the 2020 class ranked No. 25.
For Iowa, that was the 2021 class ranked a robust No. 24.
Wednesday is college football signing day, a national sports holiday when a triple dose of Xanax is generally recommended.
Message board meltdowns are assured because 17-year-old kids struggle to make final decisions after years of being told they’re the next Lamar Jackson, Aaron Rodgers or Russell Wilson.
Actually, that’s not true. None of those elite NFL quarterbacks were five-star recruits. Oops.
Toss the added flavor of Name/Image/Likeness opportunities into the situation, and you’ve got a truly zesty brew.
Here’s what I’ll advise: deep, purposeful, cleansing breaths. You’re going to make it.
Here’s what I’ll remind you: Of the 25 teams ranked in the latest CFB Playoff poll, nearly half failed to sign a single top-25 recruiting class over the last four seasons.
You can quote me on that. In fact, I wish that you would. I checked the recruiting rankings for the current top 25.
Here is the breakdown on how many Top 25 classes each program signed:
Four Top-25 classes: 9
- No. 1 Alabama
- No. 2 Michigan
- No. 3 Georgia
- No. 5 Notre Dame
- No. 6 Ohio State
- No. 14 Oregon
- No. 16 Oklahoma
- No. 19 Clemson
- No. 25 Texas A&M
Three Top-25 classes: 0
Two Top-25 classes: 2
- No. 8 Ole Miss
- No. 21 Arkansas
One Top-25 class: 2
- No. 15 Iowa
- No. 22 Kentucky
No Top-25 classes: 12
- No. 4 Cincinnati
- No. 7 Baylor
- No. 9 Oklahoma State
- No. 10 Michigan State
- No. 11 Utah
- No. 12 Pittsburgh
- No. 13 Brigham Young
- No. 17 Wake Forest
- No. 18 North Carolina State
- No. 20 Houston
- No. 23 Louisiana
- No. 24 San Diego State
I’ll grant your point that recruiting elite talent is the surest way to win national titles. It’s no coincidence that five of the top six in the rankings sign top-25 classes year after year after year.
But you also need to know this:
Louisiana State, Florida, Texas, Auburn, Nebraska, Penn State, Florida State and Tennessee all signed top-25 classes in 2021, 2020, 2019 and 2018 and failed to crack the final Top 25.
Take another look at the scoreboard: That is nine schools with four top-25 classes in the final CFB Playoff Top 25 and eight schools with the same credentials that whiffed.
In fact, LSU, Florida, Texas, Auburn, Nebraska and Florida State all failed to deliver winning seasons. What’s the problem, fellas?
Take a bow, Luke Fickell, the marvelous head coach of the Cincinnati Bearcats. In fact, take several. Cincinnati earned its spot in the playoff against Alabama with classes ranked 45th, 41st, 66th and 49th over the last four seasons.
Bobby Petrino didn’t believe that Desmond Ridder could do big things at quarterback. Fickell did. The best local angle for the playoffs remains Ridder, the former St. Xavier High School star who will quarterback the Bearcats against Alabama.
That is Desmond Ridder, three-star recruit who did not have a national ranking among the top 1,000 prospects from 247Sports. He was ranked the No. 116 athlete in the 2017 recruiting class. He was also ranked the 10th-best player from Kentucky.
Remember: deep, purposeful, cleansing breaths. You can survive national signing day. Nearly have of the programs in the Top 25 already have.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.