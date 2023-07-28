BOZICH | After 4-28, what's fair to ask of Louisville men's basketball next season?

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — People want Kenny Payne to say how much better the University of Louisville men’s basketball team will be this season.
As they should.
When a program slumbers to 4 wins in 32 games, everybody wants an ironclad, money-back guarantee things will never be that dreadful again.
So will it be next winter 10 wins? Or 15 wins? A .500 season? A 20-win season? A spot in the NCAA Tournament?
I’ll stop there because Payne spoke with local media members Friday for the first time since the Denny Crum Celebration of Life in mid-May. He was not interested in putting any numbers or any expectations on his rebuilt roster.
“I cannot, in my mind, allow you to take that question to NCAA tournaments or to a number of wins,” Payne said.
“Listen, elephant in the room, guys. I know we got to win games. Every single time we take the floor, our job is to win games.”
Know this: That’s the way any sensible coach would handle it.
Underpromise and over-deliver is always the prudent course. But it’s impossible to underpromise after a 4-win season.
But I can tell you five people who are convinced the 2022-23 Cardinals will be considerably improved — Peyton Siva, Russ Smith, Chane Behanan, Jerry Eaves and Darrell Griffith, five former U of L players who have either played against Payne’s guys or watched them practice.
“A lot better,” one of the five said. “No comparison.”
“They’ve got guys who can really shoot it and score,” said another former Card. “They’re very talented.”
Payne is not prepared to speak nearly that confidently because he knows there is nothing he can say that will calm the critics. The only thing he can do until November is grind on the job.
“I didn't inherit a product that was fixed,” he said. “I inherited something that was broken, or I would have never got the job.
“Right? We all understand that, right? Hopefully?
“So that comes with stress. The stress of building something, the stress of inspiring young people.
“Hopefully, you guys understand, I played here. I played at the school. I know what this is. And when it's not fixed, I represent more than just me.
“I represent every player that's ever worn that jersey. I represent this community, the Black community, the business community. I represent this community.
“So there's pressure with this that I feel that sometimes gets overlooked. Because you can say he's just the head coach of Louisville basketball.
“No, not for me. That's not what I inherited. That's not what this is. For me, … I have to give this my all, my heart. Because I don't want to let any of you guys down.
“I know what this, what this looks like, when it's fixed. I know what it looks like when you see a winning product, a winning program and everybody's happy — fans, media people, supporters, communities.
“I understand that. That's pressure. So obviously, I'm gonna have good days. And when a kid is not doing what I need him to do, or a team is not doing what I need him to do. I'm gonna have bad days.”
What Payne and his staff have done since last season ended with another dreadful loss to Boston College is more meaningful than anything he could say during a 42-minute July press conference.
What they have done is rebuild the Louisville roster. The most amazing thing that happened during the question and answer period is that nobody asked any questions about the two guys who are my picks to be the most impactful newcomers on the Louisville roster — wings Tre White and Trentyn Flowers.
They can shoot. They can drive. They can pass. They compete.
Dennis Evans, a 7 foot, 1 inch center with a 7 foot, 7 inch wingspan, has impressed practice visitors with his shooting touch.
Kaleb Glenn, Curtis Williams Jr., Koron Davis, Danilo Jovanovich and Skyy Clark have also had their moments.
“I like the fact that they are in the gym,” Payne said. “Gym rats, work ethic, you know, across the board. They all are unbelievable in the gym and focus.
“I like the fact that they listen. And I'm constantly talking about the ability to listen and apply. I like the fact that they bring something different. I have a bunch of players that are versatile.
“You know, I’ve got a situation where I could put Tre White, Trentyn Flowers, D-Lo (Jovanovich); Curtis Williams. I mean, guys, like when you have the ability to have wings that are between 6-5 and 6-7, 6-8, 6-9. And there's five or six of them.
“It looks different. And they're hungry. And they're versatile, and they compete.”
Payne made a point of praising four returning Cardinals. He likes the way that Brandon Huntley-Hatfield shaved his percentage of body fat to 8. He said that Mike James has improved his floor game to the point where he can play him at every position except center.
Emeka Okorafor was a solid contributor for the African national team at the GlobL Jam in Toronto. Payne said that J.J. Traynor has stopped dropping his head after missing shots.
In practice, the overall vibe is more competitive and positive.
We all know 4-28 is unthinkable. But what is reasonable?
“One thing I cannot do is hype it up because it's unfair to these kids,” Payne said.
“Listen, this is a hard job. And it's been a lot of years of hurt from a lot of people. And in order to fix this, I have to be honest with you, I need to hunker down and get to work on fixing this program, and bringing the type of kids that need to be in this program.
“Instead of being accessible to reporters for interviews, I’ve got to grind. And that's just the reality of it. I lost every game last year. So I’ve got work to do. If you understand what I'm saying.”
Everybody understands and is waiting to see what is next for Louisville basketball.
