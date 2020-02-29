LEXINGTON, Ky. (WDRB) — Sometime after Auburn buried its fourth straight shot from distance in the first half, it all set up wonderfully for the University of Kentucky basketball team.
Down went Baylor, the second-ranked team in America.
Down went No. 6 Florida State, the leader in the Atlantic Coast Conference and another team ranked ahead of the Wildcats.
Villanova also lost — and I mention Jay Wright’s team because Villanova is ranked ahead of Kentucky on many projected NCAA Tournament brackets.
What was Kentucky going to do about it?
Plenty.
Down 9 in the first half, the Wildcats steadied and then surged to a 73-66 victory over Bruce Pearl and Auburn. Four Kentucky players scored in double figures, led (again) by Immanuel Quickley, who had 18, and Tyrese Maxey (17).
Give the Wildcats the regular-season championship of the Southeastern Conference. Listen to Auburn coach Bruce Pearl praise John Calipari's team and talk like Kentucky can do wonderful things in the NCAA Tournament.
"I think they're the best team in our league," Pearl said. "They're hottest team in our league. They're physical offensively. They're got all the pieces ... I think they're very, very undervalued."
With his team 24-5 overall and 14-2 in the SEC, Calipari did not say that his team is undervalued. At least not directly. Calipari said that for some reason people like to overlook the last 22 games the Wildcats have won to discuss a game Kentucky lost on Nov. 12.
"Evansville, Evansville, Evansville," Calipari said.
Yes, the Wildcat lost to the Purple Aces, 67-64, long before Evansville proceeded to finish 0-18 in the Missouri Valley Conference by losing to Illinois State, 71-60, Saturday.
"Evansville, Evansville, Evansville,"Calipari said at least three times.
He did not have to dwell on Evansville Saturday, not on a day when Quickley and Richards continued their push for SEC player of the year. Quickley made 11 of 11 free throws. He ranks second nationally in free throw percentage. He has also average 14.9 points in the second half of Kentucky's last eight games.
Quickley also contributed 12 rebounds and a steal while playing 39 minutes.
Not bad after the first eight minutes, when the Wildcats trailed 20-11. The most amazing thing that happened in Rupp Arena in the early moments was a student burying a half-court shot worth $10,000 during a timeout.
Auburn had made four 3s. Kentucky had not made any.
Kentucky figured it out. The Tigers shot 2 for 16 from distance in the second half.
"They defended us really well," Pearl said. "They played the way they needed to play and it obviously helped."
Ranked No. 8 in the latest Associated Press Top 25, the Wildcats positioned themselves to be ranked sixth (or higher) when the next poll is released Monday by winning on a day when two teams ranked ahead of them stumbled.
Make that eight consecutive victories for the Wildcats. Guess how many teams from the Southeastern, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12, Atlantic Coast and Big East conferences have currently won at least eight games in a row?
The answer is one — No. 1 Kansas, which won its 14th straight at Kansas State on Saturday.
Auburn had been Kentucky’s kryptonite, defeating the Wildcats four weeks ago in Auburn, Alabama, after eliminating UK from the 2019 NCAA Tournament with an Elite Eight victory in Kansas City.
If Calipari’s team keeps this up, the Wildcats have to be no worse than a No. 3 seed with a chance to elevating themselves to a No. 2 seed when the NCAA Tournament bracket is released on March 15, right?
“I would think so,” CBS basketball analyst Bill Raftery said. “They’ve got a lot of pieces and they’re playing as well as they’ve played all season.”
The final week of the regular season awaits Calipari’s team. The Wildcats will celebrate a late Senior Night when Tennessee visits for a 9 p.m. tipoff Tuesday.
Yes, Kentucky defeated the Vols by 13 on Feb. 8 in Knoxville, Tennessee. Tennessee ended a two-game losing streak by defeating Florida on Saturday.
Speaking of the Gators, Kentucky will finish SEC play in Gainesville, Florida, next Saturday. Florida has lost two of its last three but it still considered a No. 8 or No. 9 seed by many bracketologists.
