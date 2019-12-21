INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WDRB) — I saw a former Indiana University basketball player in the concourse at Bankers Life Fieldhouse before the Hoosiers played Notre Dame Saturday afternoon in the Crossroads Classic.
I kept my question simple: How would the 10-1 Hoosiers fare against Mike Brey and the Fighting Irish?
The player, who I will not name, kept his answer nearly as simple:
I’ll answer the question, but only if you tell me which Indiana team is going to show up?
Would it be the one that handled Florida State at home and Connecticut in Madison Square Garden? Or the one that got crunched at Wisconsin and then gave up 90 points against Nebraska eight days ago?
It was both.
Final score: Indiana 62, Notre Dame 60 — as the Hoosiers were at their frenetic best and worst.
"We really struggled there for a good portion of the game in the second half," Miller said. "A couple of key plays by two freshmen."
About 23 minutes of reasonable basketball was wiped away by nearly 17 minutes of abysmal basketball. The Hoosiers coughed up a 17-point second-half lead and nearly lost a game they should have won by 20.
They were saved by freshman guard Armaan Franklin, who made his fourth 3-point shot from the left corner with 15.7 seconds left to salvage the victory.
"Armaan was good all day," Miller said. "Kind of showed his courage."
The IU offense became erratic and ponderous. The defense has too many gaps for open 3-pointers. Concentration and tenacity seem to be electives.
The Hoosiers played the game at Notre Dame’s modest pace. They struggled to score after the Irish switched from zone to man-to-man defense. They threw the ball away for no reason too many times.
Make Indiana 11-1 — and make a note that the Hoosiers are in the discussion for the most confounding 11-1 team in the country. They’re one win away from finishing the non-Big Ten portion of their schedule unbeaten, but you won’t find anybody barking that Archie Miller’s team is a lock to end the program’s three-season absence from the NCAA Tournament.
The Hoosiers slogged through 40 minutes against a Notre Dame team unlikely to make the NCAA Tournament.
The Hoosiers built a 17-point lead early in the second half — and then gave all of it back. And, nobody is comparing this Notre Dame team to the teams that were this close to making the Final Four several years ago.
Notre Dame is in free fall. Mike Brey doesn’t have a guy on his roster who would have started on the Fighting Irish's NCAA Tournament Elite Eight teams from 2015 and 2016,.
You could consider it a coming-out party for freshman Franklin. That was the good news for Indiana.
Eight days after Franklin missed all four of his 3-point attempts against Nebraska, he played like a guy who deserves major times in the rotation.
Franklin made both of his shots from distance in the first half — and also made three free-throws when he was fouled on another attempt.
In the second half, Indiana let the Irish cut a 16-point lead to 10. Enter Franklin. He took the ball on the right wing, attacked with confidence and made an acrobatic, twisting layup in traffic. He was also fouled but missed the free throw. He added two more threes, including the game winner, later in the second half.
Miller stayed with his starting lineup longer than he had in IU’s first 11 games, going with Devante Green, Al Durham, Justin Smith, Joey Brunk and Trayce Jackson-Davis for 6 1/2 minutes.
Turnovers were an issue. Although Notre Dame missed its first seven shots as well as 12 of its first 17, IU failed to generate any separation because Miller’s team threw the ball away six times and made only a single three-point shot.
For most of this season Indiana has led the nation in getting to the foul line. Notre Dame does not foul.
An Indiana team that averaged nearly 30 free throw attempts per game, shot four foul shots in the first half.
The Hoosiers started Christmas Break after the game. They will re-assemble in Bloomington before Dec. 26 to prepare for their final non-league game — a visit from Arkansas, which is 9-1 (losing at Western Kentucky).
Indiana split a pair of game with the Razorbacks last season. Their loss in Fayetteville likely cost Miller’s team a spot in the NCAA Tournament but IU did win the rematch in the NIT at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
