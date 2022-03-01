LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — It will be over soon. Officially over, that is. The truth is the University of Louisville men’s basketball season has been over for weeks. This team has checked over and out.
The most forgettable Cardinals’ season in decades stumbled one game closer to its conclusion Tuesday night at Virginia Tech.
The Cardinals did the same thing they have done for much of this season — got behind and stayed behind. On a night when they trailed 12-2, the Cards eventually lost, 75-43, at Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Va.
Louisville has never lost to the Hokies by more -- and the Cardinals' 43 points were the fewest they have scored since they scored 42 against Cincinnati in 1981.
The loss was so one-sided, so dismal, so similar to U of L's 22-point loss at Wake Forest Saturday that it was reasonable to ask interim head coach Mike Pegues about the four-letter word -- quit.
Have his players quit on this season?
"I wouldn't say they have quit," Pegues said. "I would say clearly their spirit is broken ... when you lose in the fashion that you've lost the last few games, it's hard to stay in the fight and compete every possession the way you need to."
There’s more to the story. For the second time this season, Malik Williams, a senior captain, did not make the trip. Pegues said he made the decision not to bring Williams to Blacksburg because Williams had not been "doing things the right way."
He also said that Williams would return to the team this weekend and participate in Senior Day Saturday.
Considering this suspension was the second this season for Williams, it was also reasonable to ask why Pegues decided to allow Williams to return.
"I think even despite everything that has gone on this season, Malik deserves the opportunity to walk out on the floor for Senior Night," Pegues said.
Mark it down as Louisville’s first loss to the Hokies in 31 years, ending a streak of 17 consecutive Cardinals’ victories.
Mark it down as the eighth loss by double figures by Louisville this season.
Mark it down as Louisville’s 10th defeat in the last 11 games. The Cards are 12-17. They are also 6-13 in the Atlantic Coast Conference after starting 4-0.
Sydney Curry had 18 points. No other Card scored more than 9. Three guys -- Noah Locke, Mason Faulkner and Dre Davis -- played a dozen or more minutes without scoring.
"Nobody likes to lose like this in back to back games," Curry said. "It's tough."
It was so one-sided that the announcers on ESPN2 devoted much of their commentary in the second half to discussing the grand plans that the network had for covering Mike Krzyzewski’s final regular season game at Duke on Saturday.
Can you blame them? Most of the country turned to Purdue-Wisconsin, Cincinnati-Houston or NFL Draft Combine replays by then.
There’s more but you get the picture.
This game was over in the first four minutes. Louisville had the game’s first basket, by Curry, and then four consecutive turnovers.
The Hokies stroked back-to-back-to-back-to-back three-point field goals, sprinting to a 12-2 lead.
There’s little reason to rehash more than that — other than a pair of high-flying dunks the Hokies dropped on Louisville. The kinds of dunks that Louisville once dropped on everybody.
"Incredibly disappointed that for the second game in a row that we can't seem to find that competitive spirit to compete and be in the game at the end as we were earlier in the year," Pegues said.
One regular season game remains. Virginia will visit the KFC Yum! Center Saturday at noon. The Cavaliers defeated U of L, 64-52, on Jan. 26. After that the Cards will open play in the ACC Tournament at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. on March 8.
