LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — When ESPN put the Tennessee-Kentucky game on its TV schedule last fall, there’s no question what the programmers were thinking.
The Vols and Wildcats would piggyback off the audience built by the Duke-North Carolina game and show the college basketball world who was best team in the Southeastern Conference. The pre-season magazines were certain UK and UT were the SEC’s top 2.
Instead America saw what Kentucky fans have watched all season: Another mystifying performance by John Calipari’s staggering team. In a season of second-half flops by the Wildcats, their come-from-ahead, 82-71 loss to Tennessee Saturday night in Rupp Arena moved to the top of the list.
"We've lost so much, how much can we learn from all this losing," UK forward Keion Brooks asked.
So far this season, the answer remains, "Not much." At winning time, Kentucky disappears. In its last eight losses, UK has been outscored by 36 points in the final 10 minutes.
Ahead by 10 points with 12 minutes to play, the Wildcats missed 11 of their next 13 shots and found themselves behind by 10 points less than 9 minutes later. The Vols put a pair of 12-0 runs on Calipari's team, which had a win probability of nearly 82 percent with 12 minutes to play.
From 10 ahead to 10 behind, faster than Dick Vitale could shake his Tampa Bay football jersey. They're also No. 57 nationally in Ken Pomeroy's computer power formula.
"I was at a loss for words," Calipari said.
Kentucky fans knew how this would end — with the Wildcats losing, for the third consecutive game and the fourth time in Rupp this season. UK slipped to 5-12 overall and 4-6 in the SEC. They're in 10th place, behind Georgia and both Mississippi schools.
After the game, Calipari sounded as perplexed and perturbed as he has been since the losing started against Richmond Nov. 29. The Wildcats turned down open shots. They missed forced shots. They threw the ball here, there and everywhere. The guard play simply isn't there.
"I don't know what to tell you at this point," Calipari said. "We're playing good enough to win and then we don't make a basket."
Brooks scored a career-best 23 points. The Wildcats limited Tennessee’s top scorer, John Fulkerson, to zero points. It didn’t matter.
The Wildcats (5-12) turned the ball over 11 times in the second half and missed 7 of 8 shots from distance. They were outscored 48-29 in the second half and 34-13 in the final 12 minutes.
"Our offense kind of stalled," Brooks said. "They went on a run and we never recoverd."
Over his first 11 seasons at Kentucky, Calipari generally had the best freshmen on the court in every SEC game. Against Tennessee, UK's freshmen were outscored by the Vols' freshmen, 50-27. Keon Johnson scored 27, 17 in the second half. Jaden Springer had 23, 14 in the second half.
"Those two bullied us," Calipari said. "And they're freshmen. They were the best two guys on the court. They were physical and they bullied us."
The signature of Rick Barnes’ teams has typically an ability to defend. Tennessee had issues defending Kentucky in the first half.
For a stretch, the Volunteers averaged nearly a personal foul per minute. They earned 15 whistles in the first half. That sent Kentucky to the foul line 15 times — and the Wildcats made 13 while moving to a 42-34 halftime lead.
A Kentucky team that has struggled with turnovers all season only threw it away twice in the first half.
Brooks was Kentucky’s most aggressive player. He scored 11 points in the first half, five at the free throw line.
All that changed, dramatically, over the final 12 minutes.
"We do everything we can to try to win the game and it's quite frankly not happening for us," Brooks said. "It's not for a lack of trying."
The Wildcats are scheduled to play two more games in Rupp Arena this week. Arkansas will visit Tuesday night, followed by Auburn on Saturday.
"It's been 35 years since I've had to deal with something like this," Calipari said. "This team can paint the picture that it wants."
