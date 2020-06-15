LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- When the University of Louisville welcomed the first 30 football players back to campus after the nearly three-month separation forced by the novel coronavirus, coach Scott Satterfield encouraged his players to discuss more than the two-deep zone.
Satterfield wanted them to discuss topics they should be discussing: social justice, racism, unity, community involvement and other pressing topics of these times.
Asking players to speak is one thing. Convincing them to follow through is another.
That was when Anthony Johnson, a cornerback, showed what leadership looks like.
“While we were actually having the meeting, seeing that not a lot of my teammates were speaking up and saying how they felt, I felt like I needed to take the initiative to help guys that are more timid,” Johnson said. “Guys who may not want to say anything or feel like they may not have been heard.
“I felt like this was my opportunity to take the initiative for the guys who didn’t want to speak up, to show them that we’re all in this together, that no matter what, through the toughest times, we can all lean on each other and things of that nature.
“I just took this an opportunity to show what God is doing in my life and to hopefully touch someone, even if it’s just one person, just to touch someone to help change something. That was my approach.”
The effects of Johnson’s approach have been seen. He is the player who encouraged his teammates to participate in their peaceful march in Louisville. He wanted the players to appear without their football jerseys so they could be seen as concerned citizens, not athletes.
Johnson said he has tried to stress a positive message and that he shared with teammates that he has family members who work in law enforcement.
“Just to show that not all cops are bad, to stay positive and do it the correct way,” Johnson said. “We wanted to make a peaceful stand on this.”
Johnson is a redshirt junior from Coconut Creek in south Florida, a former 4-star recruit who made 27 tackles with an interception last season. He had offers from North Carolina State, at least three Southeastern Conference schools, Yale and Columbia.
He helped organize a community outreach project last Monday, but it had to be postponed. In a conference call with local media Monday, Johnson said it will be rescheduled.
Johnson led a healthy and informative discussion with teammates and staff. He is part of a group that is developing a T-shirt that U of L athletics will produce that will stress the concept of equality with a drawing of athletes with “different color hands” touching balls representing different sports.
And, the feedback?
“It’s actually been good with all this going on, just to show the reassurance that through sports, all the hate and all that stuff kind of leaves the window," Johnson said. “You mix with different guys from all across the world. Different races. Different backgrounds, religions, just being able to meet with the team and expressing our feelings among each other to see how everybody is feeling about the situation.
“Then to go out and protest, to do something peaceful and positive in the community, it was a really good deal ...
“... It just shows we're coming together and properly using our platform. Us being college athletes, we have probably one of the biggest platforms there is ...
“... I feel like throughout this process, our teammates speaking out about it is good, not to hold those emotions in but to really people show how they feel, to get that off our chests and not to hold resentment inside.
“To express themselves and not feel judged or feel like they have to sugarcoat their tweets or whatever they're posting (on social media) because they'll be judged but just to be free with their posts and know they'll be respected and have their voices heard.”
As for the return to campus by the first group of players, Johnson said they have tried to follow the guidelines for social distancing, personal hygiene and other medical recommendations.
“We've been tested twice for the COVID,” Johnson said. “It's not fun, but we're trying to take the precautions to make sure everyone is safe to get things sort of back to normal.
“When we're in the stadium, we have to move on certain paths, we can't be as close buddy to buddy with each other as we normally would be.
“We have to keep our distance, everybody has his own water bottle, the training staff is doing a great job sanitizing everything. Those are some of the things we're doing to help that process.”
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.