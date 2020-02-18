LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Prior to last week, the University of Louisville had won 10 consecutive Atlantic Coast Conference games.
The Cardinals were the only ACC team to win in Cameron Indoor Stadium.
They won at Notre Dame, which has won its last four ACC home games.
They handled Virginia, the only game the Cavaliers have lost in their last six.
Pretty flashy credentials. They are also forgotten credentials this week.
Georgia Tech happened. And Clemson happened.
Now the Cardinals trail Duke in the ACC race and will need assistance to climb back into first place. On Wednesday night, Chris Mack's team will play host to Syracuse, a team rallying for one of its trademark bid-snatching surges for the NCAA Tournament.
Sorry, Jim Boeheim, but forget Syracuse. For Louisville, losing back-to-back games has triggered more uneasiness than a forecast of 1 1/2 inches of snow.
I've heard calls for lineup shuffles, benchings, a faster pace of play and 5 a.m. practices.
That inspired me to do what I usually do: Go to the record book.
Do back-to-back losses in February foreshadow a dreadful March?
Should the Cardinals' consecutive defeats to Georgia Tech (No. 82 in Ken Pomeroy's rankings) and Clemson (No. 73) convince you to move Mack's sagging team to the second tier of contenders for the 2020 NCAA Final Four?
Is it time to cancel the post-game show?
Let's go to the videotape.
This is what the record shows: Over the last 10 seasons, 14 of 40 teams (35 percent) that made the Final Four lost back-to-back games in February.
That's a solid percentage for a three-point shooter and a reasonable percentage for team that aspires to succeed in March.
It happened last season.
Auburn lost consecutive games to LSU and Ole Miss. Then the Tigers threw in a third February defeat to Kentucky before rolling to 12 straight wins (including a payback Elite Eight victory over UK in Kansas City) to get to the Final Four.
Auburn extended Bruce Pearl's contract. Remember?
In 2018, Villanova did not lose back-to-back games. It only seemed that way because the Wildcats were toppled at home by a St. John's team that had lost its first 11 Big East games.
Nova rallied to handle Butler but then lost to a Providence team that needed that victory to scramble into the NCAA Tournament as a 10-seed.
Villanova, for the record, won its second NCAA title in three years that season.
Beware of February slumps but be more aware of overreactions to February slumps.
Teams go sour. Players understand that the games that will define their seasons will be played next month.
Coaches can preach about playing to your potential and order extra films sessions, but motivational levels vary as wildly as the temperature.
In 2011, Connecticut lost four games in February, including back-to-back games in the middle of the month to Louisville and Marquette. The Huskies also opened March by losing to West Virginia and Notre Dame.
They did not lose again, ringing up five straight wins in the Big East Tournament and six straight in the tournament that matters.
(Full disclaimer: UConn was also coached by Jim Calhoun, a Hall of Famer who had already won a pair of NCAA titles, and the Huskies were led by Kemba Walker, a future NBA all-star. I believe that helped.)
Let the record show that the 2011 Connecticut team is the only team in the last dozen seasons to win the NCAA title after losing back-to-back games in February.
But 14 of 40 teams that wobbled that to consecutive February defeats found their way to the Final Four.
That lists includes three of the four teams that made it to Houston in 2016 -- North Carolina (lost to Louisville and Notre Dame); Syracuse (lost to Louisville and Pittsburgh) and Oklahoma (lost to Kansas and Texas Tech).
February is fun. March matters.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.