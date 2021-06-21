LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The college football magazines are in Bulletin Board Mode while assessing the chances of the University of Louisville to deliver a dominating season.
Athlon Sports projected the Cards to finish fifth in the Atlantic Division of the Atlantic Coast Conference. Lindy's dropped U of L to sixth, ahead of a lowly Syracuse program that is likely to make a coaching change.
What does it mean?
About as much as it meant last season when the magazines touted a Louisville team that backtracked from 8-5 in 2019 to 4-7 in 2020.
I asked C.J. Avery, the Cards' veteran linebacker, if the prognosticators were sleeping on U of L this season and if he sensed a Prove It mentality in the locker room.
"I guess you could say that," Avery said. "But to be honest, I don't truly worry about if anyone is sleeping or whatever because I feel like if we are doing all the right things day-in and day-out, all that will take care of itself.
"That's the same thing that happened the year (2019) when we had a really good year. We were 2-10 (in 2018) and eventually we came out and we played well because we trusted each other. We built a great team with a lot of camaraderie. I feel like it could be the same case this year."
If you dive into the fine print from the unusual 2020 season, you can absolutely make the argument that the Cardinals did not play 4-7 defense under coordinator Bryan Brown, who starts his third season under Scott Satterfield.
Not only did the unit improve its numbers in rushing defense, passing defense, total defense and scoring defense, Louisville's defensive performance in all four categories was the program's best since 2016, the season the Cardinals were a legitimate national playoff contender until November.
The 2020 defense allowed 7 fewer points and 71 fewer yards per game than Louisville did in 2019. At 189 yards per game, Louisville's performance in passing defense was the program's best in seven ACC seasons. The Cards were fourth in the ACC in total and scoring defense.
Avery is one of seven returning starters from that group. Avery and cornerback Kei'Trel Clark have earned most of the pre-season hype.
Back for a fifth season after removing his name for consideration for the 2021 NFL Draft, Avery has led the Cardinals in tackles in back-to-back seasons.
His per game average of 7.18 last season ranked 14th in the ACC as Avery also contributed an interception while forcing a fumble.
"I wanted to end my time here at Louisville on the right note," Avery said. "I just felt like coming back would be the best personal choice for myself and my family.
"I wanted to put myself in a better position, trying to achieve my dreams next season.
"Individually just setting myself up to have the best possible chance of being in the NFL Draft next season. A goal for mine is first-through-third round.
"As far as team wise, the team's success, I wish that we'd be ACC champions before the year is over and be the closest team we can as possible."
Avery said he received feedback and analysis from NFL teams before he settled on his decision to return last spring.
"I had a chance to get feedback from different scouts and there was a variety of things," he said. "Some told me it was best to come back to school. Some told me that coming out that I could possibly be a draft pick."
Avery said he discussed the decision with family members but decided that the best course was to take advantage of the extra season granted by the NCAA because of the novel coronavirus. Avery has his degree in sports administration and he expects to complete work on a master's degree in the fall semester.
"I have extremely high expectations for me and this defense," Avery said. "Our goal is to be the top defense in the ACC.
"The numbers improved last year and we've shown improvement throughout these years. This season we want to be top of the ACC in defense and top of the nation as well."
